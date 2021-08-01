UrduPoint.com

Constable Martyred In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Constable martyred in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The unknown assailants martyred a constable in Shaghalai area of Daudzai, said police spokesperson here on Sunday.

Asif Ullah, Constable Frontier Reserve Police was on his way to home after performing polio duty when unknown assailants opened fire and killed him on the spot.

The killers escaped after committing the crime. The police registered the case at Daudzai police station and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Polio Police Station Sunday

Recent Stories

Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign ag ..

Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign agreement on industrial by-produ ..

13 minutes ago
 Al Ain University ranked 4th nationally in World U ..

Al Ain University ranked 4th nationally in World University Rankings 2021

29 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Ambassador ..

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE

29 minutes ago
 15,279 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

15,279 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

59 minutes ago
 DEWA takes SDME 2021 teams to Decathlon Village an ..

DEWA takes SDME 2021 teams to Decathlon Village and R&amp;D Centre

59 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBR ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBRCH

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.