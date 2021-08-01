Constable martyred in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The unknown assailants martyred a constable in Shaghalai area of Daudzai, said police spokesperson here on Sunday.

Asif Ullah, Constable Frontier Reserve Police was on his way to home after performing polio duty when unknown assailants opened fire and killed him on the spot.

The killers escaped after committing the crime. The police registered the case at Daudzai police station and started investigation.