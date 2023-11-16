Open Menu

Constable Martyred In Tank Terrorist Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Constable martyred in Tank terrorist attack

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) A policeman deployed at the office of National Database Registration Authority in the limits of City Police Station was martyred in a terrorist attack on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, Constable Waris Shah, who was performing security duty at the NDARA office, was shot dead by unknown terrorists riding on a motorcycle, who later managed to escape.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Haji Nasir Khan, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan Marwat and and DSP Jandola Syed Marjan Khan along with a heavy contingent of police reached the site and shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital Tank.

The police carried out a search operation in the area to trace the assailants.

Later, the funeral prayer of martyred constable was offered at the District Police Office. Besides the DPO and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib, officials of district administration, police, Frontier Constabulary and other security forces, a number of local notables and journalists attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

On the occasion, the police contingent presented a salute to the martyred cop and also laid a wreath on his coffin.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Police Police Station Nasir Tank SITE Colombian Peso Prayer

Recent Stories

All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Champio ..

All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Championship from Nov 17

16 minutes ago
 Spectre of war paralyses Lebanon's hospitality sec ..

Spectre of war paralyses Lebanon's hospitality sector

24 minutes ago
 Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab- ..

Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

1 hour ago
 Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A35 ..

Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A350-900s

22 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 77 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 77 paisa against Dollar

22 minutes ago
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

16 minutes ago
 NCRC, IRC commemorate Universal Children’s Day

NCRC, IRC commemorate Universal Children’s Day

22 minutes ago
 Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A35 ..

Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A350-900s

22 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges international probe into Isr ..

UN rights chief urges international probe into Israel-Hamas war violations

20 minutes ago
 UK's Cameron vows military support on surprise Kyi ..

UK's Cameron vows military support on surprise Kyiv visit

20 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongsi ..

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan