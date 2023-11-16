Constable martyred in Tank terrorist attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) A policeman deployed at the office of National Database Registration Authority in the limits of City Police Station was martyred in a terrorist attack on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, Constable Waris Shah, who was performing security duty at the NDARA office, was shot dead by unknown terrorists riding on a motorcycle, who later managed to escape.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Haji Nasir Khan, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan Marwat and and DSP Jandola Syed Marjan Khan along with a heavy contingent of police reached the site and shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital Tank.

The police carried out a search operation in the area to trace the assailants.

Later, the funeral prayer of martyred constable was offered at the District Police Office. Besides the DPO and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib, officials of district administration, police, Frontier Constabulary and other security forces, a number of local notables and journalists attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

On the occasion, the police contingent presented a salute to the martyred cop and also laid a wreath on his coffin.