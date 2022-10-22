Constable martyred in Tarangzai firing

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :A police constable was killed when armed men opened fire at him near Muftiabad area of Tarangzai, district Charssadda on Saturday.

Police said the deceased was on his way to perform special duty in the Election Commission office Charssada when armed men started firing at him. As a result, Constable Bilal received bullets on the chest and succumbed to wounds.

Later, the police conducted a search operation in the area to arrest the culprits.

The funeral prayer of the martyred constable was held in Police Lines Charsadda which was attended by a large number of police officers and officials. Later his body was sent to his native town.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Sohail Khalid and other officers expressed grief over the death of Constable Bilal and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.