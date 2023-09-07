Open Menu

Constable Martyred In Terrorist Attack On Police Checkpost In Tank

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Constable martyred in terrorist attack on police checkpost in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A policeman embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked Sami Ullah Check post here in the limits of City Police Station last night.

According to a police spokesman, the unknown assailants opened fire at the Sami Ullah Check post late night on Wednesday. As a result, Constable of Levies police Ehsan Ullah son of Akbar Jan Bettani resident of Kalai Umar-Adda embraced martyrdom. The police team, deployed at the checkpost, also retaliated forcefully, however, the terrorists managed to escape from the scene.

As soon as the incident was reported, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Ifekhar Ali Shah along with SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan and a heavy contingent of police reached the site.

The police surrounded the area and started a search operation in the area.

Later, the funeral prayer of the martyred constable was offered here at the DPO office on Thursday morning. The funeral was attended by DPO Iftekhar Ali Shah, SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, DSP Rural Chan Shah, DSP Jandola Circle Syed Marjan Khan, DEO FC Sarmast Khan and other officers and personnel of security forces.

On this occasion, the police officers along with the special contingents of police force presented a salute to the coffin of the martyred cop. The officers also laid wreaths on the coffin.

The coffin was later shifted to Umar-Adda, the hometown of the martyred cop, for burial.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Nasir Circle Tank SITE Colombian Peso Prayer Post From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

11 hours ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

11 hours ago
 Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

11 hours ago
 Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party offic ..

Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

11 hours ago
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

11 hours ago
 ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war ..

ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war on Defence Day

11 hours ago
 US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition ..

US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition' winners

11 hours ago
 Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launc ..

Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launched

11 hours ago
 Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

11 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan