Constable martyred in terrorist attack on police checkpost in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A policeman embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked Sami Ullah Check post here in the limits of City Police Station last night.

According to a police spokesman, the unknown assailants opened fire at the Sami Ullah Check post late night on Wednesday. As a result, Constable of Levies police Ehsan Ullah son of Akbar Jan Bettani resident of Kalai Umar-Adda embraced martyrdom. The police team, deployed at the checkpost, also retaliated forcefully, however, the terrorists managed to escape from the scene.

As soon as the incident was reported, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Ifekhar Ali Shah along with SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan and a heavy contingent of police reached the site.

The police surrounded the area and started a search operation in the area.

Later, the funeral prayer of the martyred constable was offered here at the DPO office on Thursday morning. The funeral was attended by DPO Iftekhar Ali Shah, SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, DSP Rural Chan Shah, DSP Jandola Circle Syed Marjan Khan, DEO FC Sarmast Khan and other officers and personnel of security forces.

On this occasion, the police officers along with the special contingents of police force presented a salute to the coffin of the martyred cop. The officers also laid wreaths on the coffin.

The coffin was later shifted to Umar-Adda, the hometown of the martyred cop, for burial.