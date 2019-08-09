Constable martyred, two dacoits killed in encounter in Sialkot

A police constable was martyred while two dacoits were killed in a police encounter near Nawan Pind in the jurisdiciton of Sadr Police Station here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :A police constable was martyred while two dacoits were killed in a police encounter near Nawan Pind in the jurisdiciton of Sadr Police Station here on Friday.

Apolice spokesman said the team deputed at police picket near Nawan Pind signalled to stop a car.

However, the riders, instead of stopping, opened fire on the police. As a result, Constable Ansar received a number of bullets and died on-the-spot.

The police team returned the fire and killed two unidentifed dacoits. Two other dacoits, however, managed to flee the scene.

Police brought the bodies to nearby hosptial and sent them for a postmortem. Police have registered the case against the accused.