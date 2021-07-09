Constable martyred, two robbers killed in encounter

A constable was martyred while two robbers were killed after a police encounter near here on Friday

According to the police, the robbers were looting people on the National Highway near Kot Barri when the police reached there.

On seeing the officials, the dacoits opened fire on them which was retaliated.

As a result, Constable Asad Jamil was martyred while the two accused were shot dead by their own accomplices.

The bodies were shifted to a local hospital while identity of the accused could not be ascertained yet.