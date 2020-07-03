UrduPoint.com
Constable Martyrs, 9 Injure In Police Operation

Constable martyrs, 9 injure in police operation

A police constable embraced martyrdom while 9 other personnel including two Station House Officers (SHOs) sustained injuries in exchange of fire during a police operation launched against dacoits in Katcha area of Rawnti in district Ghotki

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A police constable embraced martyrdom while 9 other personnel including two Station House Officers (SHOs) sustained injuries in exchange of fire during a police operation launched against dacoits in Katcha area of Rawnti in district Ghotki.

The operation was launched for recovery of Muhammad Azim Solangi and Allah Rakhyo Solangi who were kidnapped 2 week ago from Borri village situated in Rawnti Kutcha area near Obauro town.

According to police, when police started operation near village Umer Shar, dacoits resisted with heavy firing and also fired rockets on armored vehicles. SHO Khanpur Mahar, Mithal Khakhrani, SHO Jarwar, Abdul Waheed Bhutto, ASI Sohrab Chachar, police constables Mithal Mashori, Khan Muhammad Panhwar, Manthar Abro, Allah Rakhyo Mirani, Mumtaz Bulo, Abdul Jabbar Korai and a villager Iqbal Ghanjio got injured in the attack.

The injured were shifted to Sukkur and Mirpur Mathelo hospitals while PC Khan Muhammad Panhwar succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. Over 100 police personnel, 15 mobiles and armored vehicles were taking part in the operation led by DSP Obauro Azhar Lahori. A woman belonging to the Shar community reportedly killed but police could not recover her body. The SSP Ghotki Farukh Lanjar reached at the spot to take a view of the operation. The SSP directed to deploy more police force to enforce the operation against outlaws.

More Stories From Pakistan

