Constable Must Adopt Congenial Demeanor With Professionalism: IGP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastagir on Wednesday said a constable must adopt congenial demeanor with professionalism to improve the image of police and restore its dignity.

Addressing police darbar and later in a media talk at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh here, he directed that while performing duty one should keep in mind that Punjab police sacrificed hundreds of lives, so one should refrain from any act which could bring bad name to the sacred mission of martyrs.

He further said Lahore police was his home and he had served here at different ranks. As head of the household, he would encourage and appreciate the individuals who were performing well, he added.

He said, "We can meet public expectations only by further improving public service delivery".

He further said effective implementation of law was Primary responsibility of police so while adopting an open-door policy, it must be ensured that self-respect of every citizen was cared for and anyone misbehaving with the public had no place in the police department and strict action would be taken against them.

The IG Punjab said reward and punishment system in police department was being ensured and officers, officials who perform their duties with hard work, commitment and honesty would be encouraged and appreciated at every level.

He said police would have to win the public trust by improving public service delivery.

Talking to media, the IGP said all the postings would be done on merit as elimination of 'sifarish' culture was among his priorities.

In a special meeting with officers after police darbar, the IG Punjab directed to establish modern integrated control rooms at entry and exit points of Lahore, where record of all criminal elements, stolen vehicles and motorcycles should be maintained.

Upon his arrival, he was presented salutation by an active police squad after which the IGP offered Fateha at martyr's monument.

At this occasion CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations Lahore and other senior officers of Lahore police were present.

