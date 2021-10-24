UrduPoint.com

Constable On Polio Duty Killed In D. I Khan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Gunmen on a motorcycle on Sunday shot dead a police constable guarding polio vaccination team within the limits of Cantt Police Station in D. I Khan.

A police spokesman said that constable Constable Ikramullah home after completing his security duty with polio vaccination workers when two gunmen on a motorcycle opened firing at him near Baloch hotel.

The injured constable embraced martyrdom while being shifted to the hospital.

Eyewitness said that attackers also took away Ak-47 rifle and motorcycle of the constable.

After the incident , police cordoned off the area and stared search operation to arrest the gunmen involved in the incident.

