Constable Proclaimed Offender Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 07:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Kahna police have arrested a constable of the Punjab Constabulary, who was declared a proclaimed offender after he fled the crime scene to evade arrest in an attempt to murder case.

Constable Abbas had allegedly shot at and injured his aunt over a property dispute and fled.

SP Model Town Investigation Muhammad Bilal Qayyum had constituted a special police team which conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

