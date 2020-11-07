Constable Proclaimed Offender arrested

Kahna police have arrested a constable of the Punjab Constabulary, who was declared a proclaimed offender after he fled the crime scene to evade arrest in an attempt to murder case

Constable Abbas had allegedly shot at and injured his aunt over a property dispute and fled.

SP Model Town Investigation Muhammad Bilal Qayyum had constituted a special police team which conducted a raid and arrested the accused.