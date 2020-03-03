Constable removed from service in Faisalabad

City Police Officer (CPO) has removed a police constable from service on the charge of firing cum attempt to murder

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : City Police Officer (CPO) has removed a police constable from service on the charge of firing cum attempt to murder.

A police spokesman informed that CPO received a complaint that constable Zahid Sarfraz tried to kill his rivals while forcefully occupying a disputed plot in the area of Tarkhani police station .

An inquiry was initiated against the accused constable and the allegations were found to be correct.

The CPO dismissed constable Zahid Sarfraz from service. Tarkhani police registered case and started investigation.