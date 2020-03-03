Constable Removed From Service In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:50 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) has removed a police constable from service on the charge of firing cum attempt to murder
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : City Police Officer (CPO) has removed a police constable from service on the charge of firing cum attempt to murder.
A police spokesman informed that CPO received a complaint that constable Zahid Sarfraz tried to kill his rivals while forcefully occupying a disputed plot in the area of Tarkhani police station .
An inquiry was initiated against the accused constable and the allegations were found to be correct.
The CPO dismissed constable Zahid Sarfraz from service. Tarkhani police registered case and started investigation.