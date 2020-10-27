UrduPoint.com
Constable Shot Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Constable shot dead

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :-:A constable shot dead his colleague at the Punjab Highway check post on Tuesday.

According to the police, constable Surkhab allegedly shot dead his fellow constable Munir at the Punjab Highway Police check post near Basiwala area of Sadar Pasrur Police Station over some reason.

On information, a heavy contingent of police and officers reached the spot and the body was shifted to Government Civil Hospital Pasrur for an autopsy.

The police have started investigation in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

