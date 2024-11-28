Constable Shot Dead
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Unidentified armed men shot dead a police constable in the area of Jaranwala Saddar police.
According to police sources here Thursday, a constable Nazir Hussain was on his way near Chak No 353-GB, Kot Kabeer when he was shot dead.
Police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.
RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan taking notice of the incident sought a report from CPO Kamran Adil.
Special teams have been constituted to arrest the accused.
