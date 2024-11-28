Constable shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Unidentified armed men shot dead a police constable in the area of Jaranwala Saddar police.

According to police sources here Thursday, a constable Nazir Hussain was on his way near Chak No 353-GB, Kot Kabeer when he was shot dead.

Police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan taking notice of the incident sought a report from CPO Kamran Adil.

Special teams have been constituted to arrest the accused.