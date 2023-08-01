Open Menu

Constable Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailant

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A constable was shot dead by an unidentified motorcyclist near the kidney center wee hours of Tuesday.

According to a police source, Muhammad Arshad was moving toward Bahawalpur bypass around 3. a.m when the criminal fired his back and killed him on the spot.

The deceased was appointed at Shah Shamsh Police Station.

Soon after receiving the information, police officers including SP City Hassan Raza, SP Operations Muhammad Imran, SP Cantt Ali Raza, DSP Mumtazabad Qalb Sajjad, and SHO Shah Shamsh Police Station reached the spot.

SP City Hassan Raza told APP that the entire area was cordoned off to locate the accused.

He said multiple teams were constituted to arrest the accused involved in the murder.

According to him, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took strict notice of the killing by seeking a report from CPO Multan about the murder.

