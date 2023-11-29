Open Menu

Constable Shot Dead In Bannu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Constable shot dead in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A police constable who was on the way to perform polio team security duty, was shot dead by armed motorcyclists in Bannu district, here Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Constable Ashraf Khan was going for polio team security duty when armed assailants riding a motorbike shot him dead on Mundan Road.

The assailants managed to flee the scene after killing the constable.

The area police combed the area and collected evidence from the scene.

Body of the martyred constable was shifted to DHQ Hospital Bannu for medico legal procedure.

Police said it was the fourth attack on police in Bannu Division in ten days.

