Constable shot dead in Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A police constable was shot dead by unknown persons in the Station Ground area of Hangu district on Thursday morning.

Police said Constable Fazal Ghani from Orakzai was on his way home after performing duty when unknown people fired him to death.

Body of the deceased was shifted to a local hospital for medico legal procedure while the police have started investigations into the incident.