UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Constable Shot Dead In Hangu

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:27 PM

Constable shot dead in Hangu

A police constable was shot dead by unknown persons in the Station Ground area of Hangu district on Thursday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A police constable was shot dead by unknown persons in the Station Ground area of Hangu district on Thursday morning.

Police said Constable Fazal Ghani from Orakzai was on his way home after performing duty when unknown people fired him to death.

Body of the deceased was shifted to a local hospital for medico legal procedure while the police have started investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Police Hangu From

Recent Stories

President seeks role of MPs, media in breast cance ..

43 seconds ago

World's Teachers Day to be marked on Monday

47 seconds ago

Minister lays foundation of different projects in ..

48 seconds ago

NAB manages Rs 3,841.902 mln recoveries during 201 ..

50 seconds ago

New training syllabus for ASP approved

4 minutes ago

Ricky Ponting, Babar Azam are my favorite, says Ab ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.