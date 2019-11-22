Constable shot dead in Sargodha

A police constable was gunned down while another injured in an incident of firing in City police Area

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A police constable was gunned down while another injured in an incident of firing in City police Area.

Police sources said Friday that on information constable Abdul Waheed Butt along with his companion Abdul Hafeez s/o Aziz Khan was chasing the drug peddlers Rashid s/o Muhammad Rafique and others at Trust Plaza Building Sargodha at night when the accused Rashid along with his accomplices Munir, Muneeb and Rahim have allegedly opened firing at the constable near the building; as a result Abdul Waheed died on the spot while Abdul Hafeez injured.

The injured was shifted to DHQ Hospital;' police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.