UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Constable Shot Dead In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 03:53 PM

Constable shot dead in Sargodha

A police constable was gunned down while another injured in an incident of firing in City police Area

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A police constable was gunned down while another injured in an incident of firing in City police Area.

Police sources said Friday that on information constable Abdul Waheed Butt along with his companion Abdul Hafeez s/o Aziz Khan was chasing the drug peddlers Rashid s/o Muhammad Rafique and others at Trust Plaza Building Sargodha at night when the accused Rashid along with his accomplices Munir, Muneeb and Rahim have allegedly opened firing at the constable near the building; as a result Abdul Waheed died on the spot while Abdul Hafeez injured.

The injured was shifted to DHQ Hospital;' police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Died Rashid Sargodha

Recent Stories

China plays pivotal role in structural change of f ..

7 minutes ago

Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed Urs in first week of ..

5 minutes ago

Ramps to be construct at parks for Special persons ..

5 minutes ago

NIH holds awareness seminar on antibiotic resistan ..

5 minutes ago

Angry hornets kill three in Indonesia

5 minutes ago

Court exempts Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz from appe ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.