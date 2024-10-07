Open Menu

Constable Shot Dead Over Marriage Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Constable shot dead over marriage dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) A police constable was shot dead over marriage dispute in the area of Chak Jhumra police station,here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that one constable Shahid Haleem r/o Chak No.191-RB Malloani Harlan was purchasing daily use items from a shop when his rivals opened fire at him.

As a result, the constable received serious bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last amid intensive care treatment.

Receiving information,City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the Superintendent of Police(SP) Madina division to probe into the matter in addition to ensure arrest of the culprits,spokesman added.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Marriage From

Recent Stories

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

2 days ago
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

2 days ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

2 days ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

2 days ago
 DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

2 days ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

2 days ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan