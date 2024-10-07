Constable Shot Dead Over Marriage Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) A police constable was shot dead over marriage dispute in the area of Chak Jhumra police station,here on Monday.
Police spokesman said that one constable Shahid Haleem r/o Chak No.191-RB Malloani Harlan was purchasing daily use items from a shop when his rivals opened fire at him.
As a result, the constable received serious bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last amid intensive care treatment.
Receiving information,City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the Superintendent of Police(SP) Madina division to probe into the matter in addition to ensure arrest of the culprits,spokesman added.
