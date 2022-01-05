UrduPoint.com

Constable Succumbed To His Injuries, Laid To Rest In Mandani Graveyard

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Constable succumbed to his injuries, laid to rest in Mandani graveyard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :An injured constable Farooq Hassan succumbed to injuries here at Lady Reading Hospital on Wednesday and laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Mandani, district Charsadda.

The funeral prayers of the deceased constable was held at DPO Charsadda office that was attended by large number of policemen besides SP Investigation Sajjad Khan, and all DSPs.

It is mentioned here that the deceased constable sustained bullet injuries in an exchange of fire while chasing two bike snatchers in the jurisdiction of Parang Police Station, Charsadda.

Speaking with the hires of police constable, the DPO Charssada Asif Bahadur paid tribute to services of martyred Farooq Hassan and said his blood would never go in vain. He said the culprits involved in the killing of the deceased policemen would be brought to justice.

He also laid floral wreath on the coffin of martyred Farooq Hassan and prayed Allah Almighty for rest of the departed soul in Jannah.

