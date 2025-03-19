Constable suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) City Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dagar suspended a constable

for taking a bribe from passengers at the Sher Shah check post.

The action was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Following the suspension, the CPO ordered an inquiry against the official, Kamran.

A case was ordered to be registered against the accused.