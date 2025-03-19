Constable Suspended
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) City Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dagar suspended a constable
for taking a bribe from passengers at the Sher Shah check post.
The action was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
Following the suspension, the CPO ordered an inquiry against the official, Kamran.
A case was ordered to be registered against the accused.
