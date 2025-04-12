Constable suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali has suspended constable Rafiq of City Police Station following a viral audio clip on social media, allegedly exposing his involvement in financial corruption.

Taking swift action, the DPO ordered Rafiq's suspension, issued a charge sheet, and initiated a departmental inquiry. DPO Syed Ali stated that misuse of authority and corruption would not be tolerated in any form. He emphasized that strict accountability was essential to restore public trust and uphold the rule of law.

He added that the integrity of the police force was tied to each officer's conduct, and those tarnishing its image would face strict consequences.