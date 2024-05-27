Constable Suspended For Allegedly Manhandling Shopkeeper
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar has suspended police constable for allegedly manhandling a shopkeeper and ordered an inquiry into the incident here on Monday.
Taking action on the viral video on social media in which exchange of hot arguments and manhandling by police constable of Old Kotwali police station Faheem Aslam to shopkeeper, the CPO suspended the police constable and ordered an inquiry into the incident.
According to police sources, as noticed in the video, the constable Faheem Aslam went to the shop for purchasing cigarette when he had an exchange of hot arguments with the shopkeepers over the issue of selling cigarette on high rates.
It was also witnessed in the video that constable pulls the shopkeeper and in return, the shopkeeper also pulls the constable but there was no manhandling.
However, the Station House Officer (SHO) Old Kotwali Shabana Saif and SHO Gulgasht Ali Tahir went to the shopkeeper and assured him that he would be provided justice if the constable found guilty. The officer also talked to the traders and assured them that decision would be made on merit.
Recent Stories
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler held with Hashish7 minutes ago
-
First Hajj flight departs from Sukkur Airport7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mariyam Khan promises to start work on Gymkhana7 minutes ago
-
CDA putting maximum efforts to address water shortage in summer17 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over martyrdom of five Pak Army soldiers in KPK17 minutes ago
-
Isolated rain in upper parts of country to subside severe heat wave conditions:PMD27 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds tutor briefing27 minutes ago
-
DIG stresses to formulate strategy to recover stolen & snatched bikes, vehicles from citizens27 minutes ago
-
HSC annual exams under Hyderabad board to commence from Tuesday28 minutes ago
-
PMSA seizes massive drug haul at sea37 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK57 minutes ago
-
Two brothers drown into river57 minutes ago