Constable suspended for allegedly manhandling shopkeeper

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar has suspended police constable for allegedly manhandling a shopkeeper and ordered an inquiry into the incident here on Monday.

Taking action on the viral video on social media in which exchange of hot arguments and manhandling by police constable of Old Kotwali police station Faheem Aslam to shopkeeper, the CPO suspended the police constable and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

According to police sources, as noticed in the video, the constable Faheem Aslam went to the shop for purchasing cigarette when he had an exchange of hot arguments with the shopkeepers over the issue of selling cigarette on high rates.

It was also witnessed in the video that constable pulls the shopkeeper and in return, the shopkeeper also pulls the constable but there was no manhandling.

However, the Station House Officer (SHO) Old Kotwali Shabana Saif and SHO Gulgasht Ali Tahir went to the shopkeeper and assured him that he would be provided justice if the constable found guilty. The officer also talked to the traders and assured them that decision would be made on merit.