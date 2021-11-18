Constable suspended for maltreating woman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan Thursday suspended a police constable on the charge of maltreating a woman at Ehsaas Center.

A police spokesman said that CPO received a complaint that Constable Abrar did not deal a woman politely rather he maltreated her when she visited Ehsaas Center in Municipal Corporation Officer.

The CPO also directed SP Lyallpur Town to prove the matter and further action would be taken after inquiry, spokesman added.