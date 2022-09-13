Constable suspended for taking bribe

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider suspended a police constable for taking bribe here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider suspended a police constable for taking bribe here on Tuesday.

Taking action on the viral video of a police constable Ghulam Murtaza performing duties at Nishtar Hospital check post, the CPO suspended the constable.

He also nominated SP Cantt Hassan Afzal as inquiry officer and directed him to complete inquiry report at the earliest.

The CPO said that there was no space for corrupt officials in the department, adding internal accountability was being ensured in the department to restore public trust on the police department.