UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Constable Suspended On Charges Of Corruption

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:25 PM

Constable suspended on charges of corruption

A constable was suspended for alleged involvement in corruption and embezzlement here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A constable was suspended for alleged involvement in corruption and embezzlement here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

SP Rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal took immediate notice and ASP New Town was directed to inquire and submit detailed report into the matter.

In light of report, SP Rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal suspended Constable identified as Muhammad Munir deployed at Sadiqabad Police Station.SP Rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that Rawalpindi police believes in merit and transparency.

Rawalpindi police is ensuring implementation of zero tolerance policy against corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Police Station Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 minute ago

Stocks push higher despite US vote uncertainty

2 minutes ago

Electricity issues of Swabi to be resolved: Asad Q ..

2 minutes ago

Almost 90% of South Koreans Believe Ban on Rallies ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Strange Democrat-Led States Flipped Ove ..

3 minutes ago

Austria intelligence was warned attacker tried to ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.