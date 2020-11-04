Constable suspended on charges of corruption

A constable was suspended for alleged involvement in corruption and embezzlement here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A constable was suspended for alleged involvement in corruption and embezzlement here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

SP Rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal took immediate notice and ASP New Town was directed to inquire and submit detailed report into the matter.

In light of report, SP Rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal suspended Constable identified as Muhammad Munir deployed at Sadiqabad Police Station.SP Rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that Rawalpindi police believes in merit and transparency.

Rawalpindi police is ensuring implementation of zero tolerance policy against corruption.