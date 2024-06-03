Constable Suspended Over Bribe
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 11:56 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended a constable on charge of abusing powers and taking illegal gratification.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that police constable Manzoor Hussain was working as gunman of Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala and he took a bribe of Rs 40,000 from owner of a hotel situated at Darmanwala Chowk by abusing his powers.
The people made video of the constable while taking illegally gratification and spread it through social media.
After receiving complaint, the CPO took serious notice of the viral video and immediately suspended the constable Manzoor Hussain. Further action was under progress, he added.
