Constable Suspended Over Celebrating Release Of Political Figure

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Constable suspended over celebrating release of political figure

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has suspended a trainee police constable on charge of celebrating release of a political figure.

A spokesman for the department said here on Wednesday that a trainee police constable Muhammad Faizan celebrated release of political leader of a party.

However, some of his friends made his video and aired it through social media.

Taking serious notice, the CPO Usman Akram Gondal immediately suspended the trainee constable Muhammad Faizan as his act was a sheer violation of police discipline rules, he added.

