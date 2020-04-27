UrduPoint.com
Constable Suspended Over Patronizing Drug Traffickers

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:51 PM

Constable suspended over patronizing drug traffickers

SSP Special Branch has suspended a police constable on the charge of abusing powers and patronizing drug traffickers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : SSP Special Branch has suspended a police constable on the charge of abusing powers and patronizing drug traffickers.

According to police spokesman here, Naveed Imran, resident of Pindi Sheikh Musa, serving as constable in special branch of police department , allegedly developed links with drug traffickers in his area.

He leaked information to drug traffickers whenever the police planned to conduct raids for their arrest.

On receiving complaints, SSP Special Branch directed inquiry against the constable and the allegations were found correct.

