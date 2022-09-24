Constable suspended over sharing uniformed video on social media

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik has suspended a police constable on the charge of making his video in official uniform and sharing it on social media

A spokesperson for police said on Saturday that constable Irshad, who was appointed as Naib Muharrar in Factory Area police station made his video in police uniform and later share this with his friend on social media.

Taking serious notice on uniformed video, CPO immediately suspended the constable and directed him to report to Police Lines. Further action against him was under progress, he added.