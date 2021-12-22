UrduPoint.com

Constable Suspended Over Torturing Wife

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:40 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Mubasshar Mekan has suspended a police constable on alleged charges of torturing his wife

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mubasshar Mekan has suspended a police constable on alleged charges of torturing his wife.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that CPO received complaint that police constable Khizar Hayat of police post Makkoana had subjected his wife to brutal torture over some domestic disputes.

Taking serious notice of the incident, the CPO immediately suspended the said constable and directed SP Jaranwala to probe into the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

Further action would be taken on the basis of inquiry report, spokesman added.

