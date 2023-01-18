UrduPoint.com

Constable Terminated Over Misuse Of Power

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 09:33 PM

A police constable was terminated from service over misuse of power and various other officials were punished over negligence

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A police constable was terminated from service over misuse of power and various other officials were punished over negligence.

Holding a police orderly room proceeding on Wednesday, the District Police Officer (DPO) Naeem Aziz Sandhu, terminated the police constable from service over misuse of power. The DPO also directed one year of service confiscation of one inspector, four sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspector, one head constable, and six constables over different allegations and negligence.

The DPO issued show-cause notices to three inspectors, six sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors, and one constable.

The district officer awarded compensatory certificates to various police officials over good performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Naeem Aziz Sandhu said that accountability was being ensured in the department. He said that misuse of power would not be tolerated at any cost adding that strict action would be taken against negligence and poor performance.

