Constable Zafar Iqbal laid to rest with Police honors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police on Tuesday offered the funeral prayer of Constable Zafar Iqbal at the Police Lines Headquarters with full honors.

A public relation officer told APP that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters & Security, and a large number of police officers attended the funeral.

He said that after the funeral, a police contingent and senior officials carried the coffin in a traditional manner.

He further stated that the body was later sent to the deceased's native area for burial.

The IGP Rizvi extended condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of the department’s full support during this difficult time.

