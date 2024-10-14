Constable’s Grave Saluted On His Death Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 07:42 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A police contingent of Sahianwala police station has saluted the grave of a martyred police constable Javaid Iqbal on the occasion of his death anniversary, here on Monday.
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A police contingent of Sahianwala police station has saluted the grave of a martyred police constable Javaid Iqbal on the occasion of his death anniversary, here on Monday.
Police spokesman said that on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, the Sahianwala police team visited the graveyard and presented a salute to the grave of martyred police constable Javaid Iqbal in recognition of his services rendered for the police department.
The said police official had laid down his life while encountering the criminals. Therefore the police contingent visited the grave of late police constable and presented salute in addition to offering “Fateha” for the departed soul.
The police officers also laid rose petals on the grave and distributed gifts among his family members, spokesman added.
