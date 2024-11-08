FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A police contingent of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station saluted the grave of martyred police constable Ehtisham-ud-Din on the occasion of his death anniversary here on Friday.

A police spokesman said that on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, the Ghulam Muhammad Abad police team visited the graveyard and presented a salute to the grave of martyred police constable Ehtisham-ud-Din in recognition of his services rendered for the police department.

The police official had laid down his life while encountering criminals. The police officials also offered “Fateha” for the departed soul. The police officers also laid a floral wreath on the grave and distributed gifts among his family members, the spokesman added.