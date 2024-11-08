Constable's Grave Saluted On His Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A police contingent of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station saluted the grave of martyred police constable Ehtisham-ud-Din on the occasion of his death anniversary here on Friday.
A police spokesman said that on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, the Ghulam Muhammad Abad police team visited the graveyard and presented a salute to the grave of martyred police constable Ehtisham-ud-Din in recognition of his services rendered for the police department.
The police official had laid down his life while encountering criminals. The police officials also offered “Fateha” for the departed soul. The police officers also laid a floral wreath on the grave and distributed gifts among his family members, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distt admin imposes smart lockdown to prevent smog4 minutes ago
-
Air Chief calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police HIU resolves 93 Murder Cases, arrests 222 suspects4 minutes ago
-
Man held with 10kg hashish4 minutes ago
-
Iqbal inspired unit, self-determination among Muslim ummaha through his writings, poetry: Ayaz Sadiq4 minutes ago
-
Ghee and Oil Mill Association delegation meets PFA DG4 minutes ago
-
LHC orders markets closure at 8pm, traffic control measures to combat smog4 minutes ago
-
Govt. envisions new era of economic, cultural revival for country: Musadik Malik14 minutes ago
-
Arora’s message on Iqbal Day14 minutes ago
-
9th Thal Jeep rally: Nadir Magsi dominates in qualifying round14 minutes ago
-
10 dead, 1497 injured in 1375 RTCs in Punjab14 minutes ago
-
Relief of Rs 80m provided to 88 complainants by Punjab Ombudsman14 minutes ago