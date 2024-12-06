Open Menu

Constable's Grave Saluted On His Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Constable's grave saluted on his death anniversary

A police contingent of Sahianwala police station has saluted the grave of a martyred police constable Amir Mushtaq on the occasion of his death anniversary, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A police contingent of Sahianwala police station has saluted the grave of a martyred police constable Amir Mushtaq on the occasion of his death anniversary, here on Friday.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, the Sahianwala police team visited the graveyard and presented a salute to the grave of martyred police constable Amir Mushtaq in recognition of his services rendered for the police department.

The said police official had laid down his life while encountering the criminals. Therefore the police contingent visited the grave of late police constable and presented salute in addition to offering “Fateha” for the departed soul.

The police officers also laid a floral wreath on the grave and distributed gifts among his family members, spokesman added.

