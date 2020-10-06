UrduPoint.com
Constable's Killer Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

Constable's killer arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Peshwar Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a police constable by arresting his killer with the weapon used for the killing.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Aslam Nawaz Khan told a press conference that Constable Fazal Rabi was shot dead on the night of September 30 near Station Ground.

The investigation team traced the killer using modern scientific techniques in record time.

He said the accused, Minatullah, was a close friend of the deceased, who had confessed his crime during preliminary investigation. The apparent reason for the murder seemed to be the relationship of both the accused and the deceased with a girl.

