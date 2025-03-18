Constables paid tribute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Police squads paid tributes to two martyred constables, Muhammad Aslam Pervaiz and Muhammad Naveed Alam, on their death anniversaries.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the DSP Khurarianwala along with a police squad attended the memorial ceremony and a contingent presented a guard of honor in addition to laying floral wreaths and offered “Fateha” at the graves of martyr police constables.

Speaking on the occasion, the DSP Khurarianwala said that the martyrs of police had brought laurel to the department. Hence, their families would never be left alone in the moments of joy or sorrow.

The police officials also presented gifts and financial assistance to the families of the martyr officials to honor their sacrifices.