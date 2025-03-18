Open Menu

Constables Paid Tribute

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Constables paid tribute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Police squads paid tributes to two martyred constables, Muhammad Aslam Pervaiz and Muhammad Naveed Alam, on their death anniversaries.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the DSP Khurarianwala along with a police squad attended the memorial ceremony and a contingent presented a guard of honor in addition to laying floral wreaths and offered “Fateha” at the graves of martyr police constables.

Speaking on the occasion, the DSP Khurarianwala said that the martyrs of police had brought laurel to the department. Hence, their families would never be left alone in the moments of joy or sorrow.

The police officials also presented gifts and financial assistance to the families of the martyr officials to honor their sacrifices.

Recent Stories

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

3 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

3 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

3 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

5 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

5 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan