Constables recruitment process underway

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The recruitment process for constables in the Sargodha region is in progress, with a review board meeting held at Police Lines Sargodha.

The board was chaired by RPO Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan, with SP RIB Azhar Yaqub, SP Patrolling Akhtar Hussain Joya, and ADIG Muhammad Tariq Malik as committee members.

According to details, 313 candidates from the Sargodha region submitted their applications for review. Their height and chest measurements were re-evaluated at designated booths.

Candidates who successfully pass the review board will qualify for the next phase — the written examination, the police spokesperson confirmed.