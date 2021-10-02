Constables rescue family from Sindh river

Two police constables risked their lives to rescue father and two sons from river Sindh passing through area of Roghan Mazari, district Rajanpur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Two police constables risked their lives to rescue father and two sons from river Sindh passing through area of Roghan Mazari, district Rajanpur.

According to police spokesman, constables namely Naeem Babar and Mujahid Hussain, resident of local district, were deputed at check post located near bridge placed over river Sindh.

They saw, a family consisting of husband, wife with two sons passing across the bridge on motorbike, fell down into the river suddenly due to slip of wheel. Upon witnessing the situation, the constables jumped into the water and rescued the minor children with their father from the river. It had also flushed out corpse of the woman as she had drowned already into the river. Later, the bike was too retrieved from the river, it was said.

DSP Roghan hailed the police officials and offered Rs.5000 cash prize as reward money to their bravery.