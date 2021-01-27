Constabulary real face of police department: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Inspector General of Police Punjab, Inam Ghani said on Wednesday that constabulary was the real face of police department which represents the department by its words, deeds and conduct while performing its duties at offices, police stations, roads or other points across the province.

He expressed these views while talking to officers here at Central Police Office while reviewing the overall annual performance of the Welfare Branch for the year 2020. The IGP said that owner and dignity of the police department was due to the great and brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of people.

During the meeting, the IGP was given a detailed briefing on the steps taken for the welfare of police personnel in the last one year.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Azhar Hameed Khokhar told the IGP that in the year 2020, the Police Welfare Branch distributed a total of Rs 929.6 million to 25214 police personnel under different categories.

He said that Rs 177.6 million were given as dowry fund for the marriage of daughters of 4135 police officers and officials and Rs 144.7 million were distributed among the children of 5204 officers and officials in the form of scholarships.

As many as 479 officers and officials were provided Rs 57.8 million under medical aid.

He further said that Rs 44.8 million were given to 1795 officers and officials for falling victim to corona.

He further said that Rs 53.2 million were given to the children of 461 martyred officers and personnel in the form of educational scholarships while 764 officers and officials were given coffin burial having an amount of Rs 38.2 million. He further said that Rs 98 million were given to 3044 retired officers and personnel as an additional salary along with last salary on retirement while widows of 8748 employees who passed away during the service were given Rs 39.8 million under Guzara allowance.

The IGP instructed the officers that Police personnel should get rid of unnecessary rounds of offices and their problems should be resolved on top priority and modern integrated system should be put in place to ensure speedy resolution of the problems faced by the police personnel.

He further said that matters regarding GP fund and other cases regarding financial assistance should beresolved on priority basis and also take actions against the elements who create unnecessary obstruction.