Constant Indian atrocities in IoK may endanger global peace: Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday urged the global parliamentary community to address besieged valley of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) as the constant atrocities committed by the occupied forces on innocent Kashmiris may endanger global peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday urged the global parliamentary community to address besieged valley of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) as the constant atrocities committed by the occupied forces on innocent Kashmiris may endanger global peace.

The international community must not remain a silent spectator to the plight of the innocent people of the occupied valley", he said while addressing to the General Assembly of the 141st Inter Parliamentary Union in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, a press release said.

Imam said a democracy cannot claim to be truly representative, if it fails to protect basic human rights of its people, especially the marginalized, women and children.

"The inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions must be upheld," he said.

While stressing on all parliamentarians to send a fact finding mission from the platform of IPU to the besieged valley of Kashmir, to see for themselves the plight of innocent Kashmiris, Fakhar enlisted the continued denial of basic rights and acts of aggression by India in Kashmir.

"Around 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred and thousands have gone missing. More than 100,000 children have been orphaned, 22,000 women have been widowed and over 11,000 women raped, he said.

More than 8,000 unnamed mass graves have been discovered with thousands of victims of brutal Indian aggression.

The imposition of curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) since August 5, arrest of Kashmiri leaders and suspension of communication services, and use of pellet guns and banned cluster ammunition targeting innocent civilians calls for condemnation by every humanitarian and democratic body including the IPU," he maintained.

He reiterated Pakistan's historical and principled stance that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be resolved only through dialogue and diplomacy and in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and international law.

Reiterating Pakistan's trust in multilateralism, Imam opined that welfare goals of all states were common and together the global fraternity could achieve more.

He termed regional peace and stability core to sustainable development and prosperity.

While stressing on the importance of taking everyone along, he said that democracies must be equal opportunity providers to women, youth and the marginalized to be truly inclusive. It is evident from history that women and youth can be true change agents, models of resilience and advocates of peace.

"The Government of Pakistan stands committed to the international Conventions and Treaties like CEDAW, ICCPR, Beijing Platform for Action, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that mandate women's empowerment through various actions.

Non-partisan forum of Pakistani Women Parliamentarians, the "Women's Parliamentary Caucus" has also been at the forefront in highlighting the issues confronting women at the heart of the national development agenda and taking measures to empower women by active legislation and oversight," he said.

Imam presented a comprehensive account of Indian atrocities in Kashmir and invited the world attention for meaningful actions.

He also hailed the statement of the UK Parliamentary delegation's head John Whittingdale, who enlisted Kashmir among the world flash points, meriting urgent attention.