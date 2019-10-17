UrduPoint.com
Constant Indian Atrocities In Occupied Kashmir May Endanger Global Peace:Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:47 PM

Constant Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir may endanger global peace:Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam has urged Global Parliamentary Community to take notice of the constant atrocities being committed by Indian forces on innocent people in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam has urged Global Parliamentary Community to take notice of the constant atrocities being committed by Indian forces on innocent people in occupied Kashmir.Addressing the General Assembly of 141st Inter Parliamentary Union in the Serbian capital Belgrade, he said international community should not remain a silent spectator to the plight of innocent people of the occupied valley.Fakhar Imam said the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions, must be upheld.

He urged all parliamentarians to send a fact finding mission from the platform of IPU to the besieged valley of Kashmir to see the plight of innocent Kashmiris.Reiterating Pakistan's trust in multilateralism, he said welfare goals of all states are common and together the global fraternity could be achieved.He said Pakistan stands committed to the international Conventions and Treaties that mandate women's empowerment through various actions.

