Constituencies related problems being resolved on priority: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that Constituencies related problems were being resolved on a priority basis, adding that parliamentarians' proposals were given importance in devising Rs 360 billion district development packages to ensure composite development in the province.

He said this while talking to MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry and MPA Muhammad Tariq Tarar from Mandi Bahauddin who called on him at CM office. They apprised him about their constituencies' related problems.

The chief minister said that he was personally monitoring the development schemes as public service was the core agenda of the government. Usman Buzdar said he had never been concerned about criticism for the sake of criticism as public service was his passion.

There was no room for negative politics and, regrettably, the opposition had no concrete agenda for the people, stressed Usman Buzdar. The opposition was disappointed after failure in hoodwinking the people, he remarked.

The politicising of the non-issues had failed at every occasion, he said and resolved that a new record of public service will be set in the next two years.

MNA Haji Imtiaz Chaudhry termed the district development package as unique initiative of thegovernment while MPA Tariq Tarar appreciated that parliamentarians were consulted whiledevising the district package.