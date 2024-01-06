Open Menu

Constituency-wise Preliminary Polling Station Lists Unveiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 11:18 PM

Returning officers (ROs), in line with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), have published the constituency-wise preliminary lists of polling stations

Returning officers (ROs), in line with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), have published the constituency-wise preliminary lists of polling stations.

Candidates and voters have the opportunity to submit their suggestions or objections regarding polling stations to the District Returning Officers (DROs) until January 11, 2024.

DROs are set to declare their decisions on these objections or suggestions from January 12 to 17, with the final list of polling stations to be revealed 15 days before the elections.

