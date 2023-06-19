Constituents hail SAPM for development works

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The constituents of PP-132 have hailed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Rana Mubbashir Iqbal for completion of development works in the area.

Different delegations on Sunday visited the outhouse of SAPM Mubbashir Iqbal to thank the lawmaker for undertaking much needed development works in the constituency.

The locals danced on the drum-beat and raised slogans on the occasion. They also presented flower garlands to the SAPM.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAPM Rana Mubbashir Iqbal said that public service was the vision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, adding that development works would continue under the supervision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.