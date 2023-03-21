Constitution-1973 termed big achievement of democratic forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :President Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) Naeem Iqbal Naeem on Tuesday appreciated the unanimously accepted Constitution of 1973 and termed it a big achievement of democratic forces in the country.

While talking to APP regarding Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of 1973, Naeem stated that all the political parties developed a consensus on it. The introduction of some important Islamic principles in the constitution will be remembered ever.

Naeem also hailed introduction of Council of Islamic Ideology and "Sharia Court". The both are of vital importance for guidance of people, he maintained. He however also urged authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation ondelivery of human rights.