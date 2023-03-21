UrduPoint.com

Constitution-1973 Termed Big Achievement Of Democratic Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 05:11 PM

Constitution-1973 termed big achievement of democratic forces

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :President Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) Naeem Iqbal Naeem on Tuesday appreciated the unanimously accepted Constitution of 1973 and termed it a big achievement of democratic forces in the country.

While talking to APP regarding Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of 1973, Naeem stated that all the political parties developed a consensus on it. The introduction of some important Islamic principles in the constitution will be remembered ever.

Naeem also hailed introduction of Council of Islamic Ideology and "Sharia Court". The both are of vital importance for guidance of people, he maintained. He however also urged authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation ondelivery of human rights.

Related Topics

Young Gold All CII Court

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; Lea ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; League awards during Matchweek 20

13 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Fed ..

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Federal Courts 2023’ Forum

27 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopia ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopian Ambassador to UAE

27 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US ..

Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US$600 million inaugural sukuk

27 minutes ago
 GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building m ..

GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building media entities in era of media ..

27 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with ..

Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with six airlines making travel eve ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.