UrduPoint.com

Constitution A Cornerstone Of Individual & Collective Freedoms: Pervez Asharf

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Constitution a cornerstone of individual & collective freedoms: Pervez Asharf

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday said the Constitution is a cornerstone of collective and individual freedoms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday said the Constitution is a cornerstone of collective and individual freedoms.

"The Constitution is the best document which ensures the provision of all freedoms to each citizen irrespective of caste, creed and colour," he said while addressing the closing Plenary Session "Building Inclusive and Equal Societies: Challenges and Opportunities" of International Constitutional Convention to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan here at the Parliament House.

Prevez Ashraf paid rich tribute to the struggle of generations of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership for the continuity of democracy and supremacy of the Constitution.

He said following the principles and struggle of two charismatic leaders - Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtrama Benzair Bhutto, who had sacrificed their lives for furthering the cause of democracy in Pakistan, would bring the country out of socio-economic challenges.

He expressed gratitude to the parliamentary delegations of 14 countries for attending the convention.

Convener of the International Constitutional Convention Committee Nafeesa Shah presented the outcome document of the convention and briefly outline its basics.

The participating countries resolved to ensure the provision of constitutional rights to all with a collective and consensus-based approach.

It was expressed to work together for enhancing and promoting democratic values.

It was further reiterated to ensure the supremacy of the constitution, along with fundamental rights to all.

Later, Speaker Prevez Ashraf and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributed prizes among the winners of declamation contests, which were organised across the country.

It may be mentioned that the International Constitutional Convention culminated the month-long golden jubilee celebrations of the Constitution where a Constitution App was also launched, besides releasing of a commemorative coin by the State Bank of Pakistan and the issuance of a Rs 50 Commemorative Stamp.

A collection of historic speeches made by prominent parliamentarians on the floor of the house was also displayed.

The Constitution was included in the educational curriculum to educate youth about the importance, role and rights guaranteed by it.

A wall of unsung heroes of democracy was inaugurated by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to commemorate the role, and the fight of people to preserve, further and restore democracy in Pakistan.

A monument was also inaugurated at the Constitution Avenue to commemorate the golden jubilee of the Constitution.

The Old Assembly Hall at the State Bank building was declared as a national heritage on April 10 this year.

Exhibition of historic milestones, speeches and newspaper articles from Dawn and Jang newspapers from 1973 were also displayed at the Parliament.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Martyrs Shaheed State Bank Of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Parliament Democracy Bank Pakistan Peoples Party April May Gold All From Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip ..

UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip 1 billion people for labour ma ..

6 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

Birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

16 seconds ago
 Children ride the waves of creativity in a paintin ..

Children ride the waves of creativity in a painting workshop

21 minutes ago
 Energy and technology leaders meet in UAE to discu ..

Energy and technology leaders meet in UAE to discuss hydrogen’s unanswered que ..

36 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for pre-flood monsoon ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for pre-flood monsoon rains

41 minutes ago
 Hazara Police arrest 46 PTI workers under 3 MPO

Hazara Police arrest 46 PTI workers under 3 MPO

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.