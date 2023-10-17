Constitution accords fundamental rights to citizens: Supreme Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the Constitution had accorded fundamental rights, covering political, social and freedom of expression to every citizen.

"The protection of legitimate rights of citizens is the constitutional responsibility of the state," the three-member bench observed in its 11-page order written by Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhel in a case against Imad Yusuf, vice president of a private tv channel.

The court also acquitted Imad Yousaf in the case , filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill.

The apex court, in its decision, observed that baseless actions against citizens should be avoided.

It noted that the misuse of the authority created fear and insecurity among the people. "An environment of fear creates hatred against the institutions of the state and the media also cannot function freely in such circumstances."

The court said that the critics and political opponents should not be considered as enemies. It added that the print and electronic media were the means of conveying information to the public.

The judgment further said that it was difficult to believe that public representatives, journalists and political workers could indulge in anti-state activities.