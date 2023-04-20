UrduPoint.com

Constitution App To Raise Awareness Of Citizens About Rights, Duties: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 11:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said Constitution mobile App was an innovative idea that will go a long way in raising people's awareness about their rights and duties as citizens.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Constitution App is an innovative idea that will go a long way in raising people's awareness about their rights & duties as citizens. Knowledge of Constitution, especially among youth, will lead to greater ownership & more informed public discourse around constitutional matters."

