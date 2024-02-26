Open Menu

Constitution Binds President To Summon NA Session Within 21 Days After Polls: Sherry

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Constitution binds President to summon NA session within 21 days after polls: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman Monday said that the constitution of the country binds the President to summon a National Assembly session within 21 days after the general elections.

Talking to media persons, she said it was the responsibility of the President Arif to convene the National Assembly session.

About Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto case of presidential reference, she expressed hope that the court would rectify the injustice and ensure transparency and justice.

She called for upholding constitutional principles and ensuring accountability in governance.

P:sra/X:ftp/L:qur/E:qur/I:ahn

Related Topics

National Assembly Martyrs Shaheed Sherry Rehman Pakistan Peoples Party Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

34 minutes ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

23 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan