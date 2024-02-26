Constitution Binds President To Summon NA Session Within 21 Days After Polls: Sherry
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman Monday said that the constitution of the country binds the President to summon a National Assembly session within 21 days after the general elections.
Talking to media persons, she said it was the responsibility of the President Arif to convene the National Assembly session.
About Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto case of presidential reference, she expressed hope that the court would rectify the injustice and ensure transparency and justice.
She called for upholding constitutional principles and ensuring accountability in governance.
